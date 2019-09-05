Nyatawa: Creighton will have a chance to make early statement in Big East play
Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).
Jon Nyatawa
Reporter - Creighton athletics
Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most popular
-
Confident Creighton volleyball team plans to stick together and focus on Huskers' home court
-
Former Jay Justin Carter has found pro basketball success after going overseas
-
Talk about tough starts: Nos. 6, 4 and 3 await Creighton men's soccer in first three games
-
How has Creighton volleyball's Madelyn Cole prepared for this season? A month away from the game
-
'This will always be home': Jays hall of fame inductee Doug McDermott savors memorable weekend
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Volleyball Schedule
Husker Invitational (Lincoln)
» Aug. 30: Nebraska 3, CU 1
» Aug. 31: Baylor 3, CU 0
UNI Tournament (Cedar Falls, Iowa)
» Sept. 6: Kentucky, 10:30 a.m.
» Sept. 6: at Northern Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
» Sept. 7: USC, 5 p.m.
Bluejay Invitational
» Sept. 13: UNO, 6 p.m.
» Sept. 14: Drake, noon
» Sept. 14: Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Creighton Classic
» Sept. 19: Wichita State, 6:30 p.m.
» Sept. 21: Wyoming, 1 p.m.
Sept. 27: Villanova, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Oct. 4: at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: at DePaul, 11 a.m.
Oct. 12: at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Oct. 18: Butler, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20: Xavier, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Providence, 5 p.m.
Oct. 26: at Providence, 5 p.m.
Nov. 1: St. John's, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3: Seton Hall, 1 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Nov. 9: at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Nov. 16: at Xavier, noon
Nov. 17: at Butler, noon
Nov. 22: Marquette, TBA
Nov. 24: DePaul, TBA
Big East championship, Nov. 29-30 (Milwaukee)
Spotlight
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
A complete listing of awards won by Creighton forward Doug McDermott during the 2013-14 men's basketball season.
Latest
- More ranked opponents awaiting inexperienced Creighton volleyball team at tournament
- Former Jay Justin Carter has found pro basketball success after going overseas
- Nyatawa: Creighton will have a chance to make early statement in Big East play
- Two early marquee home games highlight Creighton's 2019-20 Big East schedule
- Creighton volleyball falls in latest poll after 0-2 start, but the Jays are still ranked
- Women's Soccer Roundup: Huskers tie Baylor with late goal; Creighton suffers first loss to Clemson
- Creighton men's soccer ends road trip with late-goal loss to Wake Forest
- Creighton volleyball team's errors cause several good chances to slip away against Baylor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.