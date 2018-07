How will Creighton overcome postseason disappointments? Get better at what it does best

Season in review

Final record: 21-12, 10-8

Big East finish: Tied for third (quarterfinals in league tourney)

NCAA tournament: Second straight appearance (69-59 opening-round loss to Kansas State)

Awards: Marcus Foster, All-Big East first team, Jerry West Award finalist and AP All-America honorable mention; Khyri Thomas, Big East defensive player of the year and All-Big East second team; Mitch Ballock, Big East all-freshman team

Key team offense stats: 49.2 field goal percentage (15th-best nationally), 17.8 assists per game (sixth in the country), 1.58 assist-to-turnover rate (third)

Key team defense stats: 1.008 points per possession (120th nationally), 75.7 defensive rebounding percentage (second in the Big East), 15.2 personal fouls per game (10th in the country)

Most important win: Beating DePaul 76-75 on the road on Feb. 7, thanks to Foster's game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds. That kept a bad loss off CU's postseason résumé.

Most impressive win: Upsetting No. 3 Villanova on Feb. 24. The 89-83 overtime victory was the season's high point, particularly when you consider what the Wildcats did after that. They never lost again en route to a national championship.

Best shot: Foster's win-sealing 3-pointer against Nebraska on Dec. 9. The Jays held a three-point lead with a minute left. Foster's clutch (and deep) 3 secured the victory.

Best moment: It was senior day, yet Thomas was the one who received the most adoration from the crowd. The hometown product was serenaded with chants of “One More Year!” after finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in a Feb. 27 win over DePaul.

Low point: The 93-70 loss at Butler on Feb. 20. CU was manhandled. It marked the team's third-straight defeat in Big East play

Worst in-game collapse: The Jays lost despite carrying an eight-point lead into halftime at Gonzaga back in December. And that one stung. But squandering a 16-point advantage at home against Marquette on Feb. 17 hurt more.

Worst moment: Krampelj's season-ending injury on Jan. 17. The Jays lost a key member of their rotation for the second straight year.