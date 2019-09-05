Former Jay Justin Carter has found pro basketball success after going overseas

During his two years at Creighton, Justin Carter was probably the player who most often showed off his athleticism when he rose to grab a board — he did have that 15-rebound game against Kentucky in the 2009 NIT. But the highlights he has authored as a pro, where he soars past a defender to rattle the rim with a titanic dunk, weren’t exactly part of his regular repertoire when he played forward and averaged 8.8 points in 66 games at Creighton.

 BRIAN NORTON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton men's basketball since 2000

1 of 21

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription