20190816_spo_cumediaday_rs09

Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20190816_spo_cumediaday_rs01 (1).JPG

Johnny Torres is the new men's soccer coach at Creighton University. 
20190816_spo_cumediaday_rs02.JPG

Women's soccer coach Ross Paule speaks to the press during media day.

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

1 of 13

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription