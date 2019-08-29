Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Baseball Schedule
2019
Feb. 15: CU 10, Arkansas-Little Rock 8
Feb. 16: CU 13, Arkansas-Little Rock 8
Feb. 17: CU 12, Arkansas-Little Rock 10, 11 inn. Lake Area Classic (Lake Charles, La.)
» Feb. 22: CU 6, Texas State 5
» Feb. 23: Texas State 12, CU 9
» Feb. 23: CU 11, McNeese State 7
March 1: Wichita State 7, CU 5
March 1: Wichita State 4, CU 3
March 2: at Wichita State, ccd.
March 5: Northern Colorado, ccd.
March 6: Northern Colorado, ccd.
March 8: Purdue, ccd.
March 9: Purdue, ccd.
March 10: Purdue, ccd.
March 12: CU 12, Saint Louis 11
March 13: CU 9, Saint Louis 4
March 15: Evansville 7, CU 1
March 16: Evansville 11, CU 0
March 17: CU 10, Evansville 4
March 20: South Dakota State, ppd.
March 22: CU 3, Maryland 2
March 23: CU 5, Maryland 3
March 24: CU 8, Maryland 6
March 26: Nebraska 6, CU 3
March 30: CU 17, Illinois State 3
March 31: CU 8, Illinois State 7 (11 inn.)
March 31: CU 7, Illinois State 3
April 3: UNO (at Werner Park), ppd.
April 5: CU 4, Kansas State 0
April 6: Kansas State 9, CU 2
April 7: CU 11, Kansas State 1
April 9: CU 10, Nebraska 2
April 12: CU 8, Butler 7
April 13: CU 7, Butler 5
April 13: Butler 5, CU 0
April 18: CU 5, Seton Hall 1
April 19: CU 11, Seton Hall 1
April 20: CU 3, Seton Hall 1
April 23: CU 2, Nebraska 1
April 24: CU 6, Kansas 5
April 26: Xavier 8, CU 1
April 28: CU 5, Xavier 0
April 28: Xavier 3, CU 1
April 30: CU 6, UNO 2
April 30: UNO, ccd.
May 3: CU 7, Georgetown 3
May 4: CU 14, Georgetown 2
May 4: CU 7, Georgetown 4
May 10: CU 11, St. John's 0
May 11: St. John's 6, CU 4
May 12: CU 4, St. John's 2
May 14: CU 13, UNO 2
May 16: CU 10, Villanova 1
May 17: CU 4, Villanova 1
May 18: CU 8, Villanova 2 Big East Championship, May 23-26 (Mason, Ohio)
May 23: CU 10, Seton Hall 9
May 24: CU 17, St. John's 13
May 25: CU 9, Xavier 8 NCAA tournament
May 31: Michigan 6, CU 0
June 1: CU 4, Oregon State 1
June 2: CU 6, Cincinnati 1
June 2: CU 11, Michigan 7
June 3: Michigan 17, CU 6
