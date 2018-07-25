Nyatawa: Bluejays set to give fans more memorable moments with new school year nearing
Creighton’s architects of athletics can’t tell you what their 2018-19 masterpieces will look like yet. But they’re preparing.

It’s what former Bluejay Marcus Foster did. He practiced a pull-up jumper all summer, never certain of when those reps would come in handy but committed to perfecting that move. As it turned out, he used it to nail a winning jumper in the final seconds at DePaul in February.

Ex-CU catcher Michael Emodi might not deliver a walk-off double with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning against Evansville if he hadn’t spent months refining his swing.

The waist-high side volley that goalkeepers work on endlessly came in handy for former Jay Michael Kluver when he redirected a ricocheted corner kick into the box to set up teammate Ricky Lopez-Espin for an overtime-forcing goal with a few seconds left against Tulsa.

There were countless other highlights of 2017-18. But it’s a new year.

What do Creighton’s best athletes have in store for fans?

It’s impossible to predict, but with so many hard-working athletes on campus, it’s apt to presume that these next 10 months will contain tons of thrilling moments.

Clutch home runs. Rim-rattling dunks. Buzzer-beating jumpers. Thunderous kills. Artfully crafted goals.

Get ready. The official start of Creighton’s 2018-19 calendar is almost here — Aug. 19 is when the women’s soccer team opens its regular season at Iowa.

Until then, The World-Herald will be spotlighting 25 must-see athletes across all CU sports. It’s 25 Days of Jays. The 25 individuals who are most likely to captivate you.

Join us for the countdown.

