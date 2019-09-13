A winless UC Irvine club took a 1-0 lead right before halftime and put Creighton away with two more goals after the break, handing the Jays their first home defeat of the season Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The 3-1 loss was a disappointing result for Creighton, which hadn’t allowed multiple goals in a match since a season-opening draw at North Carolina. The Jays were without starting goalkeeper Paul Kruse (leg injury).

But Creighton’s offensive attack did not operate efficiently, either.

It managed just four shot attempts in the first half. The lone goal came 22 seconds after UC Irvine’s second score in the 57th minute.

The Anteaters (1-3-1) put the match away with a shot from the edge of the penalty box that skipped into the back of the net in the 71st minute. They also had one try hit the post in the second half. And another would-be goal was waved off due to an offside call.

CU won’t have much time to regroup. The Jays host crosstown rival UNO on Monday.

UC Irvine (1-3-1)....1 2—3

Creighton (2-2-1)....0 1—1

Goals: CU, Fares; UCI, Gutierrez, Orozco, Molina.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106