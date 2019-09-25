Creighton successfully converted an indirect free kick from the edge of the 6-yard box for a dramatic game-winning goal in double overtime Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (5-2-1) benefited from a goalkeeping mistake by Tulsa’s Brady Moody, who accidentally swung his foot over the top of a back pass and then dived on the loose ball illegally before it ended up in goal. As a result, CU was awarded an indirect kick 6 yards away from the net.

Junior Kuba Polat rolled the ball backward a few inches before senior Yudai Tashiro guided it into the top netting, securing a 4-3 win over Tulsa in the 106th minute.

“There was a huge space up top, so I knew where to hit the ball,” Tashiro said. “There was pressure. But it was still easy for me to finish it.”

Tuesday’s result technically goes in the books as a come-from-behind win for the Jays, who trailed 1-0 at halftime. They scored three times over a four-minute stretch early in the second half, only to watch the Golden Hurricane (3-4-0) rally to tie the match in the 87th minute.

But Creighton got a fortunate break with just less than five minutes left in double overtime. And it took advantage of the chance.

“I can tell you, we haven’t trained that this year,” CU coach Johnny Torres said. “That’s definitely not a play that we’ve written up. That’s being around the sport pretty much their whole life. They had an idea as to what they wanted to do. Fortunately for us, they were able to execute.”

The Jays, who’ve won three straight, will next host Villanova at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tulsa (3-4).....................1 2 0 0—3

At Creighton (5-2-1)........0 3 0 1—4

Goals: CU, Haakenson (2), Espeleta, Tashiro; UT, Moreno, Bromstedt, Partain.

