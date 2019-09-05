Creighton coach Johnny Torres had no trouble identifying signs of encouragement during the Bluejays’ first road trip, which featured a draw and a defeat against two Top 25 teams.

CU (0-1-1) didn’t pick up a win on opening weekend, but held on through two overtime periods for a tie after falling behind 2-0 at No. 20 North Carolina. And the Jays nearly jumped ahead in the first half at now-No. 1 Wake Forest, but a goal was controversially disallowed and the Demon Deacons scored the game’s only goal in the 76th minute.

Beyond the end results, though, Torres said he noticed something about the team’s mentality — about what the players think they’re capable of.

“I think the boys believed before we left town Thursday, but they hadn’t really played yet,” Torres said. “I think actually playing against two quality teams and being in both of those games now reaffirms the belief that they had going into the weekend.”

They’ll look to carry that confidence into Friday, when they host No. 21 Akron (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. at Morrison Stadium as part of Creighton’s annual Socctoberfest. The CU women play Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald.

