Ending up on the wrong end of a 1-0 double overtime match in a top-10 showdown was a major disappointment for the Bluejays Tuesday, but their coach insists that the result can’t change their approach.

Creighton’s players committed themselves this offseason to playing a team-first brand of soccer, defending with collective intensity and aggressiveness while creating offense with a collaborative mentality.

And through nine games, that blueprint worked, according to coach Elmar Bolowich.

But after outshooting No. 5 Denver 25-8 and coming tantalizingly close to a game-winner Tuesday, CU ultimately saw its six-match winning streak snapped after a defensive miscue. Now it’s time to rebound without panicking, according to Bolowich.

“We cannot start second-guessing now what we are doing,” he said. “What we are doing is we are backing teams off. And they are scouting us. They know we are pressing high, they know we are coming. They know we’re bringing numbers around the ball.”

No. 8 Creighton (7-2-1, 3-0) will play at St. John’s (6-3-1, 2-0-1) Saturday. It’s a battle between the top two teams in the Big East standings — CU is alone in first and St. John’s is second.

The Jays haven’t won a league title since 2014. They’re looking to return to the NCAA tournament after a one-year absence — CU’s RPI ranked No. 11 this week.

So there’s plenty to play for.

Creighton can’t lose its identity just because of one rough outcome, Bolowich said. The goal should be simply to keep improving because its style has limited opponents’ attacking potential, and that ultimately will be to Creighton’s advantage.

“We have to believe in what we’re doing,” Bolowich said. “You have to come back. What choice do we have? Should we put our head in the sand and say, now everybody can just push us around? Certainly not.”

25 Days of Jays: Creighton's must-see athletes for the 2018-19 seasons

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

1 of 24

Tags

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription