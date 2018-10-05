Ending up on the wrong end of a 1-0 double overtime match in a top-10 showdown was a major disappointment for the Bluejays Tuesday, but their coach insists that the result can’t change their approach.
Creighton’s players committed themselves this offseason to playing a team-first brand of soccer, defending with collective intensity and aggressiveness while creating offense with a collaborative mentality.
And through nine games, that blueprint worked, according to coach Elmar Bolowich.
But after outshooting No. 5 Denver 25-8 and coming tantalizingly close to a game-winner Tuesday, CU ultimately saw its six-match winning streak snapped after a defensive miscue. Now it’s time to rebound without panicking, according to Bolowich.
“We cannot start second-guessing now what we are doing,” he said. “What we are doing is we are backing teams off. And they are scouting us. They know we are pressing high, they know we are coming. They know we’re bringing numbers around the ball.”
No. 8 Creighton (7-2-1, 3-0) will play at St. John’s (6-3-1, 2-0-1) Saturday. It’s a battle between the top two teams in the Big East standings — CU is alone in first and St. John’s is second.
The Jays haven’t won a league title since 2014. They’re looking to return to the NCAA tournament after a one-year absence — CU’s RPI ranked No. 11 this week.
So there’s plenty to play for.
Creighton can’t lose its identity just because of one rough outcome, Bolowich said. The goal should be simply to keep improving because its style has limited opponents’ attacking potential, and that ultimately will be to Creighton’s advantage.
“We have to believe in what we’re doing,” Bolowich said. “You have to come back. What choice do we have? Should we put our head in the sand and say, now everybody can just push us around? Certainly not.”
No. 25 Ty-Shon Alexander, men's basketball: He could be in store for a breakout season. The Jays are looking for someone to help fill the shoes of Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas. Why not Alexander? Click here to read more.
No. 24 Taryn Jakubowski, women's soccer: She’s usually the hardest-working player on the field, and her evolution as a scorer will be something to watch. The Jays will be relying on her again this season. Click here to read more.
No. 21 Olivia Elger, women's basketball: She had two 20-point games last year. She scored in double figures in eight of the final 13 games. Her 44.2 shooting percentage from 3-point range was tops on the team. Click here for more.
No. 19 Luke Haakenson: The junior midfielder was responsible for one of the most thrilling moments of the year — when he sprinted behind Tulsa’s defense, won a one-on-one battle with the goalkeeper and guided home a game-winner in overtime. Click here to read more.
No. 12 Isaac Collins: Collins has spent his summer showing off his skills in the Cape Cod League. He batted .308 (11th-best in the league) during the regular season, leading his team with five stolen bases and finishing second with 27 runs scored. Click here to read more.
No. 7 Brittany Witt: The reigning Big East libero of the year will patrol the back row again. Her intangible impact — she always brings high energy and effort — will help the Jays remain on the right track. Click here to read the story.
No. 25 Ty-Shon Alexander, men's basketball: He could be in store for a breakout season. The Jays are looking for someone to help fill the shoes of Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas. Why not Alexander? Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 24 Taryn Jakubowski, women's soccer: She’s usually the hardest-working player on the field, and her evolution as a scorer will be something to watch. The Jays will be relying on her again this season. Click here to read more.
No. 21 Olivia Elger, women's basketball: She had two 20-point games last year. She scored in double figures in eight of the final 13 games. Her 44.2 shooting percentage from 3-point range was tops on the team. Click here for more.
No. 19 Luke Haakenson: The junior midfielder was responsible for one of the most thrilling moments of the year — when he sprinted behind Tulsa’s defense, won a one-on-one battle with the goalkeeper and guided home a game-winner in overtime. Click here to read more.
No. 12 Isaac Collins: Collins has spent his summer showing off his skills in the Cape Cod League. He batted .308 (11th-best in the league) during the regular season, leading his team with five stolen bases and finishing second with 27 runs scored. Click here to read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 11 Ashley Cantu: Cantu scored 45 runs — her rate of 1.05 runs scored per game ranked ninth nationally. Click here to read more.
No. 7 Brittany Witt: The reigning Big East libero of the year will patrol the back row again. Her intangible impact — she always brings high energy and effort — will help the Jays remain on the right track. Click here to read the story.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.