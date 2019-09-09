Creighton men's soccer forward Dominic Briggs was named the Big East freshman of the week on Monday.

Briggs scored in the Bluejays’ 2-1 victory over No. 21 Akron last week, connecting in the 36th minute for his second goal of the season.

Briggs is the first Creighton freshman with two goals in his first three matches since Ricky Lopez-Espin scored in each of his first two matches in 2014.

Creighton women's soccer forward Skylar Heinrich earned two Big East honors Monday as she was named the conference offensive player of the week and freshman of the week.

Heinrich scored five goals last week to lead the Bluejays to a pair of wins. She had the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Iowa State and scored four times off the bench in a 5-2 win over Eastern Michigan.

Her four goals in one game tied a school record.

