Creighton men's soccer forward Dominic Briggs was named the Big East freshman of the week on Monday.
Briggs scored in the Bluejays’ 2-1 victory over No. 21 Akron last week, connecting in the 36th minute for his second goal of the season.
Briggs is the first Creighton freshman with two goals in his first three matches since Ricky Lopez-Espin scored in each of his first two matches in 2014.
Creighton women's soccer forward Skylar Heinrich earned two Big East honors Monday as she was named the conference offensive player of the week and freshman of the week.
Heinrich scored five goals last week to lead the Bluejays to a pair of wins. She had the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Iowa State and scored four times off the bench in a 5-2 win over Eastern Michigan.
Johnny Torres is the new men's soccer coach at Creighton University.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Women's soccer coach Ross Paule speaks to the press during media day.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The soccer field at Morrison Stadium has new turf.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sophomore soccer player Paul Kruse speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Junior Creighton soccer player Kuba Polat speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole speaks to reporters during media days.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton senior volleyball player Brittany Witt talks with reporters during media day.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton volleyball senior Megan Ballenger helps run a drill at practice.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton volleyball practices are recorded and performance can be evaluated instantaneously on court side.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole practices.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton volleyball player Keeley Davis practices.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
