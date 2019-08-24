Diego Dutilh scored in the 72nd minute to lead Creighton to a 2-1 exhibition win over Illinois-Chicago at Morrison Stadium on Saturday.
With the win, the Bluejays improved to 1-0-2 in exhibition games leading up to their season opener at No. 6 North Carolina on Friday.
Dutilh, a freshman from Santiago, Chile, launched a deep shot from near midfield over the goalkeeper to give Creighton a 2-0 lead.
It would prove to be the game-winner as UIC’s Bar Harzut scored off a header 10 minutes later.
Creighton took the lead in the 66th minute. The Bluejays had been held scoreless for the previous 183 minutes, dating back to the second half of their first exhibition game, until the Flames fouled Ziyad Fares in the box.
Kuba Polat converted the penalty kick to put Creighton ahead. Polat, a junior midfielder from Ludwigshafen, Germany, led the team with two penalty goals in 2018.
The Jays’ matchup at North Carolina will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. CU will wrap up the trip with a game Sunday at Wake Forest before opening its home slate Sept. 6 against Akron.
2018
Aug. 11: CU 2, UNO 1, exh.
Aug. 15: CU 2, Ohio State 0, exh.
Aug. 18: CU 2, Northern Illinois 1, exh.
Aug. 24: CU 2, Clemson 0
Aug. 26: CU 0, UC Davis 0 (2OT)
Aug. 31: Grand Canyon 0, CU 1
Sept. 3: CU 2, USF 1
Sept. 7: CU 2, Memphis 0
Sept. 15: CU 3, Butler 0
Sept. 22: CU 1, Villanova 0
Sept. 25: CU 2, Jacksonville 1
Sept. 29: CU 1, Seton Hall 0
Oct. 2: Denver 1, CU 0 (2OT)
Oct. 6: CU 3, St. John's 1
Oct. 12: CU 3, Xavier 1
Oct. 16: Akron 1, CU 0
Oct. 20: CU 0, Providence 0 (2OT)
Oct. 24: CU 2, Marquette 1
Oct. 27: CU 2, DePaul 1
Oct. 31: Georgetown 2, CU 1 (OT) Big East tournament
» Nov. 3: Marquette 10, CU 9 (PK)
