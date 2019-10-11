Cincinnati — Samson Sergi scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute to lead Xavier to a 1-0 victory over Creighton on Friday night.

Matthew Rosenberg added four saves to preserve the win for the Musketeers (5-5-1, 1-3), including stopping a shot by Daniel Espeleta in the 86th minute.

The Bluejays (6-4-1, 2-2-0) had a 17-7 shot advantage and directed five shots on target, but they were unable to get the equalizer.

The Musketeers were awarded the penalty kick when Karsen Henderlong dribbled into the box, cut back and became entangled with Creighton’s Musa Qongo.

Sergi then drilled the penalty shot to the left side of the goal as Creighton goalkeeper Collin Valdivia dove to his right.

After winning their first two Big East games 1-0, the Bluejays have lost two in a row by the same score. They remain in a tie for third with Seton Hall, three points behind first-place Georgetown.

The Jays will look to rebound when they host St. John’s at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Creighton (6-3-1, 2-2-0)...0 0—0

At Xavier (5-5-1, 1-3).......1 0—1

Goals: XU, Sergi.

