SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Carlton McKenzie scored in the 33rd minute to lead Seton Hall to a 1-0 win over Creighton on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Bluejays (6-3-1, 2-1-0) and Pirates (4-4-0, 2-1-0) into a tie for third place in the Big East, two points behind leader St. John’s.

McKenzie scored on a header off a pass from James Boote, beating Creighton goalkeeper Collin Valdivia.

CU had a handful of solid chances that failed to fall on target, with Luke Mitchell heading a shot off the post, and Diego Dutilh and Luke Haakenson each hitting the crossbar in the second half.

The Bluejays outshot the Pirates 12-7, but they managed only one shot on goal. Seton Hall had three shots on target as Valdivia had two saves.

The Bluejays will travel to Xavier on Friday at 6 p.m.

Creighton (6-3-1, 2-1-0)..........0 0—0

At Seton Hall (4-4-0, 2-1-0).......1 0—1

Goals: SH, McKenzie.

