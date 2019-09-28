The Creighton men’s soccer team held Villanova scoreless Saturday during a 1-0 win.

Creighton goalkeeper Collin Valdivia posted the shutout for the Bluejays (6-2-1, 2-0-0 Big East), saving the only shot on goal he faced.

Creighton sophomore Charles Auguste scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute. Senior Yudai Tashiro sent a pass down the near side of the box to junior Musa Qongo, who fired a cross through the box that was deflected by a Wildcat defender. Auguste corraled the ball and sent it into the net for his second goal of the season.

Marcus Brenes got a red card in the 36th minute for the Wildcats (5-3-1, 0-1-1), who had to play the rest of the match a man down.

Creighton will host Green Bay in a nonconference match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Villanova (5-3-1, 0-1-1) 0 0—0

At Creighton 6-2-1, 2-0-0) 1 0—1

Goals: CU, Auguste.

