The Creighton men’s soccer team held Villanova scoreless Saturday during a 1-0 win.
Creighton goalkeeper Collin Valdivia posted the shutout for the Bluejays (6-2-1, 2-0-0 Big East), saving the only shot on goal he faced.
Creighton sophomore Charles Auguste scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute. Senior Yudai Tashiro sent a pass down the near side of the box to junior Musa Qongo, who fired a cross through the box that was deflected by a Wildcat defender. Auguste corraled the ball and sent it into the net for his second goal of the season.
Marcus Brenes got a red card in the 36th minute for the Wildcats (5-3-1, 0-1-1), who had to play the rest of the match a man down.
Creighton will host Green Bay in a nonconference match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
2019
Aug. 30: CU 2, North Carolina 2 (2OT)
Sept. 1: Wake Forest 1, CU 0
Sept. 6: CU 2, Akron 1
Sept. 9: CU 3, Columbia 1
Sept. 13: UC Irvine 3, CU 1
Sept. 16: CU 2, UNO 1
Sept. 20: CU 1, Marquette 0
Sept. 24: CU 4, Tulsa 3, 2 OT
Sept. 28: CU 1, Villanova 0
Oct. 1: Green Bay, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19: St. John's, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: DePaul, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: at Providence, 2 p.m.
Nov. 2: Butler, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Georgetown, 1 p.m. Big East Championship (Nov. 9-17)
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.