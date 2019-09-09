Creighton needed just 46 seconds to score its first goal Monday, then iced the match with two more in the second half to defeat Columbia 3-1 at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (2-1-1), who beat No. 21 Akron on Friday, have now won two matches in a row.

They took control right from the start Monday. Senior Luke Haakenson drilled a cross off a defender to earn a corner kick right after action began. The ball then got sent into the 6-yard box, where junior Nico Engelking used his head to redirect it into the back of the net for his first goal as a Bluejay.

Haakenson added a goal in the 68th minute. He guided a loose ball past the out-stretched arm of the Lions’ goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Columbia (0-1-1) scored 10 minutes later, but CU sophomore Charles Auguste headed in his first career goal on a corner kick in the 83rd minute.

The Jays return to action Friday when they host UC Irvine.

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

