Creighton needed just 46 seconds to score its first goal Monday, then iced the match with two more in the second half to defeat Columbia 3-1 at Morrison Stadium.
The Jays (2-1-1), who beat No. 21 Akron on Friday, have now won two matches in a row.
They took control right from the start Monday. Senior Luke Haakenson drilled a cross off a defender to earn a corner kick right after action began. The ball then got sent into the 6-yard box, where junior Nico Engelking used his head to redirect it into the back of the net for his first goal as a Bluejay.
Haakenson added a goal in the 68th minute. He guided a loose ball past the out-stretched arm of the Lions’ goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Columbia (0-1-1) scored 10 minutes later, but CU sophomore Charles Auguste headed in his first career goal on a corner kick in the 83rd minute.
The Jays return to action Friday when they host UC Irvine.
