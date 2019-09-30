Creighton has won four consecutive matches, and it will look to extend that streak when it hosts Green Bay Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

But the Jays know there’s still plenty to work on.

Each of their last four victories have been decided by just one goal. Their first three game-winners came in the 88th minute, 86th minute and the 106th minute — then on Saturday, CU struggled to put away Villanova despite having a man advantage for most of the second half.

“I thought our ability to manage the game left a lot to be desired,” Creighton coach Johnny Torres said after a 1-0 win.

The Jays (6-2-1) will get their next chance to take the next step Tuesday. The match against Green Bay (1-5-2) begins at 6 p.m.

They’ll be led by midfielder Yudai Tashiro, who earned the Big East’s offensive player of the week award Monday. Tashiro recorded an assist and scored the game-winning goal against Tulsa before assisting on the lone goal against the Wildcats.

Photos: Creighton men's soccer hosts UNO

