Creighton will look to get back on track this weekend when it faces a Xavier team that’s lost its first three Big East matches.
The Jays are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Seton Hall. Still dealing with injuries at multiple positions, they inserted just two substitutes into last week’s match. The loss was the first match since the season’s opening weekend in which CU failed to score a goal.
Creighton (6-3-1, 2-1-0) had a week to try to heal and to make adjustments, though. It’ll play at Xavier (4-5-1, 0-3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday in Cincinnati. The Musketeers have lost five of their past six matches.
After Friday, CU will play three of its next four games at home.
Johnny Torres is the new men's soccer coach at Creighton University.
2019
Aug. 30: CU 2, North Carolina 2 (2OT)
Sept. 1: Wake Forest 1, CU 0
Sept. 6: CU 2, Akron 1
Sept. 9: CU 3, Columbia 1
Sept. 13: UC Irvine 3, CU 1
Sept. 16: CU 2, UNO 1
Sept. 20: CU 1, Marquette 0
Sept. 24: CU 4, Tulsa 3, 2 OT
Sept. 28: CU 1, Villanova 0
Oct. 1: Green Bay, ccd.
Oct. 4: at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19: St. John's, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: DePaul, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: at Providence, 2 p.m.
Nov. 2: Butler, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Georgetown, 1 p.m. Big East Championship (Nov. 9-17)
