Creighton and the two other Big East teams tied for first place will all head out on the road Friday to continue the early stages of conference action.

The Jays (6-2-1, 2-0) are set to face off against Seton Hall (3-4, 1-1) at 5 p.m. in New Jersey. The Big East Digital Network will have the coverage.

For CU, it’s hoping to hold its place atop the Big East standings. But No. 5 Georgetown and No. 12 St. John’s both won their first two conference games, too. The Hoyas (7-1, 2-0) will play at DePaul (4-5-1, 0-1-1) Friday while the Johnnies (8-1, 2-0) are at Marquette (4-4-1, 1-1).

Creighton won the league’s regular season crown last season. It’s 9-1-2 in its last 13 matches against Big East competition.

If the Jays can maintain their form through the next two weeks (at Seton Hall Friday and at Xavier on Oct. 11), they’ll be set for an important showdown against St. John’s on Oct. 19 at Morrison Stadium.

