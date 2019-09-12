The Bluejays will look to win their third straight match when they continue their homestand Friday with a game against UC Irvine.

Creighton (2-1-1) knocked off then-No. 21 Akron and Columbia last weekend. The Jays built a two-goal lead in both of those matches and held on to win. Now CU will host the Anteaters (0-3-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.

It’ll be an opportunity for the Jays to continue showcasing their balanced offensive attack. Through four games, there have been six CU players who’ve scored a goal. The team’s five assists have all been credited to five different players.

That reflects well on Creighton’s depth, according to coach Johnny Torres. And it should serve them well as the season progresses — so long as each guy is ready to go each night, no matter his role, Torres said.

“It’s a learning experience,” Torres said. “Guys understand that it’s going to take from player No. 1 to player No. 29 to be able to have a successful season. This is something we’re going to continue to push.”

