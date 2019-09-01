WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Playing its second top-six foe in three days, Creighton allowed a goal in the 76th minute of a 1-0 loss to No. 4 Wake Forest on Sunday.

The Bluejays opened the season Friday with a 2-2 draw at No. 6 North Carolina. On Sunday, the Demon Deacons broke the scoreless tie when Calvin Harris converted a crossing pass.

Creighton’s best scoring opportunity came midway through the first half. Luke Haakenson knocked in a pass from Ziyad Fares, but the goal was disallowed after Fares was ruled to have been out of bounds before the pass.

CU’s challenging schedule continues Friday, when it hosts No. 3 Akron at 7:30 p.m. The Zips, national runners-up a year ago, lost their opener Friday 2-0 against Xavier.

Creighton (0-1-1) 0 0—0

At Wake Forest (2-0-0) 0 1—1

Goals: WF, Harris.

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

1 of 13

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription