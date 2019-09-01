WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Playing its second top-six foe in three days, Creighton allowed a goal in the 76th minute of a 1-0 loss to No. 4 Wake Forest on Sunday.
The Bluejays opened the season Friday with a 2-2 draw at No. 6 North Carolina. On Sunday, the Demon Deacons broke the scoreless tie when Calvin Harris converted a crossing pass.
Creighton’s best scoring opportunity came midway through the first half. Luke Haakenson knocked in a pass from Ziyad Fares, but the goal was disallowed after Fares was ruled to have been out of bounds before the pass.
CU’s challenging schedule continues Friday, when it hosts No. 3 Akron at 7:30 p.m. The Zips, national runners-up a year ago, lost their opener Friday 2-0 against Xavier.
2018
Aug. 11: CU 2, UNO 1, exh.
Aug. 15: CU 2, Ohio State 0, exh.
Aug. 18: CU 2, Northern Illinois 1, exh.
Aug. 24: CU 2, Clemson 0
Aug. 26: CU 0, UC Davis 0 (2OT)
Aug. 31: Grand Canyon 0, CU 1
Sept. 3: CU 2, USF 1
Sept. 7: CU 2, Memphis 0
Sept. 15: CU 3, Butler 0
Sept. 22: CU 1, Villanova 0
Sept. 25: CU 2, Jacksonville 1
Sept. 29: CU 1, Seton Hall 0
Oct. 2: Denver 1, CU 0 (2OT)
Oct. 6: CU 3, St. John's 1
Oct. 12: CU 3, Xavier 1
Oct. 16: Akron 1, CU 0
Oct. 20: CU 0, Providence 0 (2OT)
Oct. 24: CU 2, Marquette 1
Oct. 27: CU 2, DePaul 1
Oct. 31: Georgetown 2, CU 1 (OT) Big East tournament
» Nov. 3: Marquette 10, CU 9 (PK)
