The Creighton men won a penalty-kick shootout 5-2 after the Jays and Missouri State played to a scoreless tie in an exhibition match at Morrison Stadium.

The teams played three 30-minute periods before the shootout. Creighton, which tied Bradley 1-1 in an exhibition last weekend, will host its final exhibition against UIC on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Creighton was picked to finish second in the Big East preseason coaches poll. The Bluejays, who won the regular-season title last fall, were picked to finish behind Georgetown.

Creighton sophomore Paul Kruse was selected as the preseason goalkeeper of the year.

