Creighton’s two first-half goals proved to be enough against No. 21 Akron Friday as the Jays earned their first win of the year before 4,818 fans at Morrison Stadium.

Senior Ziyad Fares guided a deflected ball into the back of the net to give CU a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. The chance was set up by fellow senior Luke Haakenson, who beat a defender to an over-the-top pass and got his shot blocked by the goalkeeper. The loose ball bounced right to Fares.

Four minutes later, the Jays scored again. Sophomore midfielder Charles Auguste found redshirt freshman Dominic Briggs, whose shot skipped by the keeper for his second goal of the year.

Akron (0-3) did get a goal back in the 40th minute, but it wasn’t able to find the equalizer in the second half. The Zips, who were national runners up last season, had 11 corner kicks Friday. They out-shot Creighton 15-13.

The Jays (1-1-1) were playing their third consecutive match against a ranked opponent. They drew with No. 20 North Carolina in the opener before falling to No. 1 Wake Forest on Sunday.

CU will return to action Monday when it hosts Columbia.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com or in Saturday's edition of The World-Herald.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107

Tags

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments