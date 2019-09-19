Creighton will begin its quest to repeat as Big East regular-season champion when it opens league play with a match at Marquette on Friday.

The Jays finished first in the standings last year, their second title since joining the conference.

But accomplishing that feat again won’t be easy.

Three Big East teams — No. 3 Georgetown, No. 9 St. John’s and No. 19 Xavier — are ranked in this week’s coaches Top 25 poll. Villanova’s receiving votes.

Friday’s opener will be against Marquette, which ended Creighton’s 2018 season by prevailing in a dramatic penalty shootout and spoiling Creighton’s NCAA at-large resume. The Golden Eagles (2-2-1) are unbeaten at home so far this year.

But playing on the road was a strength of the Jays last season. They never lost an away match to a Big East opponent. So they’ll try to carry over that success into the 2019 campaign.

The CU-Marquette league opener is set to begin at 7:35 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee. The Big East Digital Network will carry the broadcast.

