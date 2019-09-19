Creighton will begin its quest to repeat as Big East regular-season champion when it opens league play with a match at Marquette on Friday.
The Jays finished first in the standings last year, their second title since joining the conference.
But accomplishing that feat again won’t be easy.
Three Big East teams — No. 3 Georgetown, No. 9 St. John’s and No. 19 Xavier — are ranked in this week’s coaches Top 25 poll. Villanova’s receiving votes.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Friday’s opener will be against Marquette, which ended Creighton’s 2018 season by prevailing in a dramatic penalty shootout and spoiling Creighton’s NCAA at-large resume. The Golden Eagles (2-2-1) are unbeaten at home so far this year.
But playing on the road was a strength of the Jays last season. They never lost an away match to a Big East opponent. So they’ll try to carry over that success into the 2019 campaign.
The CU-Marquette league opener is set to begin at 7:35 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee. The Big East Digital Network will carry the broadcast.
1 of 17
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.