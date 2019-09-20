MILWAUKEE — Daniel Espeleta scored with just under five minutes remaining to lead Creighton to a 1-0 win over Marquette on Friday night.
Dominic Briggs took the ball at the top right corner of the box and passed to Younes Boudadi, who lifted a cross toward the middle of the penalty area.
Tor Trosten leaped to attempt a header, but the pass sailed over him. Fortunately for Creighton, Espeleta was behind Trosten and fired a shot past Marquette goalkeeper Jackson Weyman.
Espeleta, who had another opportunity denied on a diving save by Weyman three minutes earlier, found the net this time for his first career goal.
“I’m extremely proud of them. We have seven injuries, six of them starters,” Creighton coach Johnny Torres said in a postgame interview with the Big East Digital Network. “These guys have a lot of resolve.”
Creighton goalkeeper Collin Valdivia earned his first shutout behind a career-best eight saves, including one on a Connor Alba shot with 1:10 left in the match.
The Bluejays (4-2-1, 1-0-0) finished with a narrow 18-17 shot advantage, but the Golden Eagles (2-3-1, 0-1-0) had five shots on goal in the second half.
The Jays have won four of their last five matches and have outscored opponents 8-3 in thosewins.
“It’s a building opportunity for us as we mend, as guys heal,” Torres said. “I think this only helps strengthen our group and hopefully we got our pieces back in place, but I’m extremely proud of my guys tonight.”
Creighton will host Tulsa at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Creighton (4-2-1, 1-0-0).......0 1—1
At Marquette (2-3-1, 0-1-0).......0 0—0
Goals: CU, Espeleta.
1 of 17
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
