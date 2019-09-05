Mintz introduced

Davion Mintz, a senior, gets introduced during Creighton's starting lineups. The Jays will play home games against Marquette (New Years Day) and Villanova (Jan. 7) during the first week of Big East play this next season. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton will again play two of its biggest Big East home games at the start of conference play as it’s set to face Marquette on New Years Day before hosting Villanova one week later.

The league announced the full Big East schedule Thursday afternoon.

The Jays open the conference season with a Jan. 1 game against Marquette. Then they travel to Butler on Jan. 4 before returning home to face Villanova on Jan. 7.

CU’s annual Pink Out game is scheduled for Jan. 26 against Xavier. The Jays, who play five of their final eight regular season games at the CHI Health Center, will cap off league play with home games against Georgetown (March 4) and Seton Hall (March 7).

But the start of the Big East slate will likely be particularly important.

The Wildcats won the conference regular-season crown last year. The Golden Eagles finished second. They both won in Omaha during the second week of January last season.

Projections for the 2019-20 season are still being formulated, but both Marquette and Villanova are expected to again compete for a league championship. So Creighton could know where it stands right from the start.

Also announced Thursday were start times for some of CU’s nonconference matchups.

Its season opener against Kennesaw State will tip off at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Creighton-Nebraska game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Jays will host Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

The full schedule is below:

Nov. 1: McKendree | 7:30 p.m. CHI Health Center (EXHIBITION)

Nov. 5: Kennesaw State | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center

Nov. 12: at Michigan | 5:30 p.m. Ann Arbor, Michigan (Gavitt Games)

Nov. 16: Louisiana Tech | 5 p.m. CHI Health Center

Nov. 22: Cal Poly | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center (Las Vegas Invitational)

Nov. 24: North Florida | 1 p.m. CHI Health Center (Las Vegas Invitational)

Nov. 28: vs. San Diego State | 9:30 p.m. Las Vegas (Las Vegas Invitational)

Nov. 29: vs. Texas Tech or Iowa | 7/9:30 p.m. Las Vegas (Las Vegas Invitational)

Dec. 3: Oral Roberts | 7:30 p.m. CHI Health Center

Dec. 7: Nebraska | 1:30 p.m. CHI Health Center

Dec. 13: UT Rio Grande Valley | CHI Health Center

Dec. 17: Oklahoma | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center

Dec. 21: at Arizona State | Tempe, Arizona

Jan. 1: Marquette | CHI Health Center

Jan. 4: at Butler | 11 a.m. Indianapolis

Jan. 7: Villanova | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center

Jan. 11: at Xavier | 1 p.m. Cincinnati

Jan. 15: at Georgetown | Washington, D.C.

Jan. 18: Providence | 3:30 p.m. CHI Health Center

Jan. 22: at DePaul | 8 p.m. Chicago

Jan. 26: Xavier | 3 p.m. CHI Health Center (Pink Out game)

Feb. 1: at Villanova | 11 a.m. Philadelphia

Feb. 5: at Providence | 6 p.m. Providence, R.I.

Feb. 8: St. John’s | CHI Health Center

Feb. 12: at Seton Hall | 5:30 p.m. Newark, New Jersey

Feb. 15: DePaul | 6:30 p.m. CHI Health Center

Feb. 18: at Marquette | 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee

Feb. 23: Butler | 3 p.m. CHI Health Center

March 1: at St. John’s | 11 a.m. Queens, New York

March 4: Georgetown | 7 p.m. CHI Health Center

March 7: Seton Hall | 1:30 p.m. CHI Health Center

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Creighton offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Jays' top scorers since 2000. 

1 of 21

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription