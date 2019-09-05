Creighton will again play two of its biggest Big East home games at the start of conference play as it’s set to face Marquette on New Years Day before hosting Villanova one week later.
The league announced the full Big East schedule Thursday afternoon.
The Jays open the conference season with a Jan. 1 game against Marquette. Then they travel to Butler on Jan. 4 before returning home to face Villanova on Jan. 7.
CU’s annual Pink Out game is scheduled for Jan. 26 against Xavier. The Jays, who play five of their final eight regular season games at the CHI Health Center, will cap off league play with home games against Georgetown (March 4) and Seton Hall (March 7).
But the start of the Big East slate will likely be particularly important.
The Wildcats won the conference regular-season crown last year. The Golden Eagles finished second. They both won in Omaha during the second week of January last season.
Projections for the 2019-20 season are still being formulated, but both Marquette and Villanova are expected to again compete for a league championship. So Creighton could know where it stands right from the start.
Also announced Thursday were start times for some of CU’s nonconference matchups.
Its season opener against Kennesaw State will tip off at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Creighton-Nebraska game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Jays will host Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The full schedule is below:
Nov. 1: McKendree | 7:30 p.m. CHI Health Center (EXHIBITION)
Nov. 5: Kennesaw State | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center
Nov. 12: at Michigan | 5:30 p.m. Ann Arbor, Michigan (Gavitt Games)
Nov. 16: Louisiana Tech | 5 p.m. CHI Health Center
Nov. 22: Cal Poly | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center (Las Vegas Invitational)
Nov. 24: North Florida | 1 p.m. CHI Health Center (Las Vegas Invitational)
Nov. 28: vs. San Diego State | 9:30 p.m. Las Vegas (Las Vegas Invitational)
Nov. 29: vs. Texas Tech or Iowa | 7/9:30 p.m. Las Vegas (Las Vegas Invitational)
Dec. 3: Oral Roberts | 7:30 p.m. CHI Health Center
Dec. 7: Nebraska | 1:30 p.m. CHI Health Center
Dec. 13: UT Rio Grande Valley | CHI Health Center
Dec. 17: Oklahoma | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center
Dec. 21: at Arizona State | Tempe, Arizona
Jan. 1: Marquette | CHI Health Center
Jan. 4: at Butler | 11 a.m. Indianapolis
Jan. 7: Villanova | 8 p.m. CHI Health Center
Jan. 11: at Xavier | 1 p.m. Cincinnati
Jan. 15: at Georgetown | Washington, D.C.
Jan. 18: Providence | 3:30 p.m. CHI Health Center
Jan. 22: at DePaul | 8 p.m. Chicago
Jan. 26: Xavier | 3 p.m. CHI Health Center (Pink Out game)
Feb. 1: at Villanova | 11 a.m. Philadelphia
Feb. 5: at Providence | 6 p.m. Providence, R.I.
Feb. 8: St. John’s | CHI Health Center
Feb. 12: at Seton Hall | 5:30 p.m. Newark, New Jersey
Feb. 15: DePaul | 6:30 p.m. CHI Health Center
Feb. 18: at Marquette | 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee
Feb. 23: Butler | 3 p.m. CHI Health Center
March 1: at St. John’s | 11 a.m. Queens, New York
March 4: Georgetown | 7 p.m. CHI Health Center
March 7: Seton Hall | 1:30 p.m. CHI Health Center
