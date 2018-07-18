Creighton assistant coach Alan Huss first saw Jayden Stone play at an Adidas event in Indianapolis in April. A Creighton offer followed, and the Bluejays have maintained consistent contact since.
They seem to be all-in on the Australian who transferred to Central Park Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama, last season. Huss and head coach Greg McDermott were in attendance at the majority of Stone’s games in New York last weekend at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale.
“Coach McDermott and Coach Huss contact me daily,” Stone said. “I talk to coach Huss pretty much daily. He checks in with me to see how I’m doing and what I’m up to and how my family is doing.”
Creighton’s staff has ties to Stone's home country with two Australians on the roster. Sophomore center Jacob Epperson was recruited by Jays assistant Preston Murphy, and 6-foot-11 freshman Sam Froling was recruited by Huss.
“There is familiarity, because they have a few players that I am familiar with that are from Australia or New Zealand on the roster, and I’m Australian,” Stone said.
Stone doesn’t have any plans to visit Creighton yet, but hopes to take a trip to Omaha in the near future.
“I definitely want to visit Creighton and hopefully in the fall,” Stone said. “I’m not sure yet on when I will take visits and am taking everything one day at a time. I will talk about it with my dad and will see when he can visit with me.”
Stone has been one of the breakout stars on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit this AAU season. The Class of 2020 guard has racked up scholarship offers this spring and summer playing for Alabama-based Team Carroll Premier.
Stone — 6-foot-3½, 175 pounds — said he has scholarship offers from Creighton, Georgetown, Iowa State, Auburn, Memphis, Samford, Jacksonville State and Rice, among others.
Like all high level recruits, Stone is working on getting better at different aspects of his game, including being a versatile point guard.
“I play the two really well and that is my strong suit,” he said. "I know that if I stay 6-3 or 6-4, I will be running the point in college.”
Along with developing into a point guard, Stone wants to be more vocal.
“I need to be more vocal leader on the court so the team can rely on me to talk matchups when I am out there,” Stone said.
