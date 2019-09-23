The Jays have found their big man for the 2020 recruiting class. Ryan Kalkbrenner announced on Twitter late Sunday night that he's picked Creighton.
Kalkbrenner, a 6-foot-11 four-star prospect from St. Louis, has been a top priority for CU since his breakout spring. He took an official visit to Creighton's campus in June.
He was also considering Stanford and Purdue. Kansas extended him a scholarship offer two weeks ago.
But he ultimately decided to commit to Creighton. Kalkbrenner is the first known member of the Jays' 2020 recruiting class. They still have two open scholarship spots for the 2020-21 season.
Home......@BluejayMBB pic.twitter.com/2dcjpHpY7c— Ryan Kalkbrenner (@RyanKalkbrenner) September 23, 2019
It's a major recruiting win for Creighton, which loses senior center Kelvin Jones after this season and brings back just two other big men — Jacob Epperson and Christian Bishop, who will be juniors in 2020-21.
The Jays had to target a promising interior presence. Kalkbrenner is exactly that.
As a member of Chicago's Mac Irvin Fire, Kalkbrenner led the Nike EYBL AAU circuit with 4.3 blocks per game this summer, earning the organization's defensive player of the year award. For comparison, last year's EYBL blocks leader averaged 2.8 per game.
Kalkbrenner also scored 7.6 points per game, made 57.5% of his shots and grabbed 8.4 rebounds per contest during 17 games with Mac Irvin Fire. He's an agile athlete with a slender frame, but he fits the profile of the bigs who've thrived in Creighton's pick and roll-heavy scheme.
He's rated as the No. 75 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite. Rivals ranks him No. 69 overall. He's No. 98 on ESPN.
But he wasn't really on the national radar before this spring. He caught the attention of high majors with a strong performance at Nike's first EYBL session in Atlanta during the last weekend of April. Creighton offered him right after that.
