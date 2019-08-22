Former Creighton guard Nick Bahe is starting a podcast with a local sports focus

Former Creighton player Nick Bahe, who recently ended his daily sports radio show after six years, is embarking on another media venture. He’s starting a podcast.
“The Nick Bahe Podcast” is scheduled to debut Monday. Bahe said he plans to release five episodes during the first week and two per week after that.
Bahe said the focus of the new podcast will mirror his own interests, namely college football and college basketball. He’ll share opinions, provide analysis and interview sports figures — Nebraska linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and former Bluejay star Doug McDermott are among several planned guests.
“This is something that’s been on my mind for a while now,” Bahe said. “I really like the podcasting platform. I’m excited to provide what I think is going to be entertaining, fun, insightful content.
“It’ll be local sports focused — an entertainment sports podcast based on what I’m passionate about.”
Bahe, who played for Creighton from 2006 to 2008, was previously the host of “Game Time” on 1620 KOZN, but he told listeners in July that he didn’t accept a contract extension with the station. He also was a co-host of the “Schick & Nick Show” on 1620 from 2009 to 2013.
Bahe is still a member of the radio broadcast team for Creighton men’s basketball and says he plans to call CU games when it doesn’t conflict with his TV broadcasting schedule — Bahe worked as a color commentator with Fox Sports, CBS Sports and BTN last year.
He also serves as a national radio host every weekend for Fox.
And now he’ll have a podcast.
“I think at this stage of my life, I’m all in on my passions,” Bahe said. “I think ultimately, if you’re really passionate about something, it’ll show. The quality of the work will show. The enjoyment of what you’re doing will show. So I’m excited.”
The website for Bahe’s podcast is www.nickbahe.com.
