Creighton, A.D. Bruce Rasmussen back coaches; see no evidence of pay-for-play allegation

Creighton has found no evidence to support Thursday’s allegations out of a courtroom in New York that a Bluejay assistant coach was willing to offer money to a recruit’s family.
CU Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen issued a statement Friday night where he expressed support for coach Greg McDermott and the CU coaching staff. He indicated that more information needs to be gathered regarding the situation.
“We have taken these allegations very seriously, yet as leaders we must have patience and allow the process to run its course,” Rasmussen said in a statement. “I have great respect for those that are managing the process, and based upon our continuing review, we have found no evidence to substantiate (the claim).”
Legal experts postulated Friday that CU officials would be working hard behind the scenes to assess the potential fallout of an alleged financial deal.
That’s the expectation for NCAA schools — even if there may be some external debate over the credibility of the accusation, or whether more corroborating evidence is needed.
In the immediacy, the question of witness-stand veracity would seem to be irrelevant for programs associated with the allegations, according to Nebraska law professor Jo Potuto, who served for nine years on the NCAA’s infractions committee.
Potuto did not comment specifically about the college basketball corruption case, but she said Friday that any reasonable suggestion of a potential rules violation must be assessed by both the school and by NCAA officials.
“No matter where the information would come from,” Potuto said. “If it’s the type of information that is possible to follow up on — if it’s not pure rumor or pure speculation — there’s an obligation on universities to look into it.”
Brian Bowen Sr. testified in court Thursday that an aspiring agent had agreed to terms with CU assistant coach Preston Murphy. Bowen said if his son, Brian, attended Creighton, the family would receive $100,000 and a lucrative job. He said the deal wasn’t accepted.
Bowen Sr. said it was Christian Dawkins who presented the alleged offer from CU. Dawkins, who aimed to start his own sports agency, is one of three men being tried for their role in a major college basketball bribery scheme.
It’s a serious accusation — one of several that Brian Bowen Sr. reportedly levied during his testimony in conjunction with a college basketball corruption trial. He said the Bowen family did not ultimately accept any money or benefits from CU. What is the potential impact here for Creighton?
There have been claims this week that Louisville, Oregon, Arizona, Oklahoma State and Texas also offered extra benefits to the Bowen family to secure the commitment of the 2017 five-star recruit.
Oregon coach Dana Altman denied the allegations Friday.
Texas issued a statement Friday that said its compliance department conducted a review and found nothing to substantiate the claims.
Unrelated to Bowen, at least eight other programs have been implicated during the court proceedings.
Considering the unpredictability and magnitude of this case, perhaps even schools not yet named should start investigating their programs’ conduct.
That’s the reaction from Stephen L. Hill, a partner at Dentons law firm in Kansas City. Hill, a former U.S. Attorney, prosecuted a fraud case two decades ago involving summer-league coach Myron Piggie, a case well-publicized at the time.
Hill’s point is this: You can never fully plan on what facts will be uncovered during criminal trials. Who knows what else could be said on the witness stand this month?
“I don’t think any school or its leadership watching this trial should sit back and wait to see what happens in terms of a verdict,” he said. “The evidence has been presented under oath and under penalty of perjury. I think that’s enough for them to roll up their sleeves and figure out what’s going on at their school.”
He’d actually advise the programs named during trial testimony to reach out to prosecutors — especially because the tone of the government’s investigation and argument at trial suggests that the schools are trying to follow NCAA rules but are victimized by outsiders who attempt to install pay-for-play schemes and put basketball programs in jeopardy.
“I don’t think (schools) should wait for the NCAA to figure out what it’s going to do,” Hill said. “I think they should be proactive to be able to be confident that it’s not going on at their school.”
Once the NCAA starts looking into the case, the investigators will do their due diligence, according to Potuto.
The NCAA in August announced that its enforcement staff can now reference information gathered by outside agencies — such as the FBI, which conducted a two-year sting operation into college basketball — when examining a potential violation.
During her time on the infractions committee, Potuto said she saw investigative reports that included phone records, bank statements and identification documents. Coaches and players involved are required to participate in interviews with NCAA staffers as well.
“They will do their best to do a detailed investigation,” Potuto said. “To the extent they think there’s a record available that might either help show that there’s merit to a claim or show that there is not merit to a claim — and they’ll look both ways — they will try to get it.”
It is still unclear, though, how the NCAA will go about following up on allegations made during the college hoops corruption case.
Yahoo Sports reported this week that federal officials asked the NCAA to wait before investigating. More details are yet to emerge. There are two more trials related to this case scheduled to take place in the coming months.
There’s also a question about the evidence gathered by the FBI — the wiretaps, bank records, expense reports, surveillance footage, etc. — that doesn’t end up being used in court. Could additional information be turned over to the NCAA? What if Bowen Sr. agrees to meet with NCAA investigators?
On the other hand, perhaps the unveiled facts are limited in scope. Maybe the FBI can’t share its goods and no one else talks publicly. The NCAA’s track record of punishment hasn’t always been consistent or forceful.
Implicated schools like Creighton shouldn’t be taking any chances, though, according to Hill.
“No one is going to be able to say after this, we weren’t on notice that there was a problem here,” Hill said.
The continuing and on going compliance oversight at Creighton is important. I believe the "facts" of that system will overcome the so called facts of CYA testimony.
The Jesuits never offer anyone money. They are usually busy shaking people down for it.
Still one has to ask why a top 25 recruit is visitong Creighton. A little hard to believe😉.
Creighton regularly gets visits from such players now since they have joined the Big East. Players such as this are looking towards the NBA and they want to get into big games against big teams. They don't necessarily want to go to a Duke or UCLA and sit on the bench so being a big fish in a little pond is appealing. When Arizona or Louisville waves money, jobs and a house in front of them, that settles the issue.
Thanks for your good reporting on this Jon N!
Bottom line in big time college basketball this is how it's done and everybody knows that: money follows players good enough to play D1.
The kids benefit indirectly with this pay for play because their skills make money for everybody else but themselves.
Creighton choose to go this route when they went to the Big East.
If I went to school at CU or was an alum I would way WTF that's not what our school is about.
