Recruiting report: Creighton target Quincy Guerrier
Quincy Guerrier, a 6-foot-7, 212-pound wing from Thetford Academy in Quebec City, Quebec, currently has 28 Division I scholarship offers, including one from Creighton.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Quincy Guerrier could arrive in Omaha this winter.

Guerrier, a 6-foot-7, 212-pound wing from Thetford Academy in Quebec City, Quebec, told The World-Herald his plan is to enroll in the winter at the school he chooses. He currently has 28 Division I scholarship offers, including one from the Jays.

Creighton has clearly made Guerrier a priority. The coaching staff is working hard to secure a visit from Guerrier.

“I’m planning on enrolling in the winter,” Guerrier said. “After the Adidas Gauntlet I will probably cut down my list to five or seven schools and start taking visits then.”

Creighton assistant coach Alan Huss is Guerrier's lead recruiter for the Jays, while coach Greg McDermott is involved as well.

“Coach Huss and Coach McDermott talk to me every day or every other day,” he said. “They are trying to get me to come on a visit.”

Syracuse, Creighton, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Illinois, NC State and Indiana are the schools that Guerrier listed when asked where he has scholarship offers from.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and an assistant were on hand Sunday to watch Guerrier. Guerrier took an unofficial visit to Syracuse on June 14, 2017. One of McDermott or Huss were at every one of Guerrier’s games in New York.

Guerrier showcased his ability to shoot from distance at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale in New York City. Against Dream Vision (San Juan Capistrano, Ca) on Sunday morning Guerrier scored 31 points, shooting 8-of-11 from 2-point range, in 29 minutes.

“I’m a really good shooter but I am still working on my 3-point shot,” he said. “My ball-handling is something I can get better at also.”

With two weekends left in his AAU career, Guerrier is hoping to refine his shot along with his leadership skills.

“I want to be a good leader and step up my game as a leader,” he said. “We are winning a lot because of that.”

