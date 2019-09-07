CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Creighton completed an impressive run at the UNI Tournament with another win over a ranked opponent.
The Bluejays rallied from a set down to defeat No. 15 USC 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 Saturday.
Creighton, which came into the tournament 0-2, went 3-0 this weekend as it also knocked off No. 12 Kentucky in four sets Friday.
Creighton displayed a balanced attack as five Jays had double-digit kills. Megan Ballenger led the way with 16 - she had 11 through the first two sets. Keeley Davis added 12, Naomi Hickman had 11 in 15 swings, and Jaela Zimmerman and Erica Kostelac added 10 apiece.
Madelyn Cole finished with 52 assists and 10 digs, while Brittany Witt had a team-best 19 digs. Creighton hit .355 as a team.
USC had won all six previous meetings against Creighton and it took the first set after trailing 15-10.
But the rest of the day, the Bluejays were able to win crucial points late in sets.
USC scored three straight points to pull within 24-23 in the second set before a Ballenger kill evened the match.
The Bluejays had to stave off another USC rally in the third set. USC scored five straight to tie it at 23-23, but a hitting error put Creighton back in front and then a kill by Cole ended the set.
Creighton never trailed in the fourth set, racing to a 14-5 lead.
Creighton returns home to host the Bluejay Invitational next weekend. CU will face UNO, Drake and No. 16 Washington.
