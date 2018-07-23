The 2018-19 Creighton men's basketball roster was updated Monday, officially unveiling jersey numbers for the six offseason additions to the Bluejay roster.
Who will wear what number?
Check out the list below:
No. 2: Senior guard Connor Cashaw (grad transfer from Rice)
No. 10: Freshman guard Jett Canfield (preferred walk-on)
No. 11: Freshman guard Marcus Zegarowski
No. 13: Freshman forward Christian Bishop
No. 31: Freshman center Sam Froling
No. 34: Junior forward Denzel Mahoney (transfer; ineligible this year)
Sophomore Damien Jefferson will wear No. 23. He was on the team last year but could not play due to NCAA transfer rules. He'll make his CU debut this winter.
The Jays have been hard at work in on-court sessions this summer. They're permitted to practice with the coaching staff four hours per week. They'll soon disperse for a brief break in August before returning for the fall semester. That's when Cashaw will the join the team.
The hope is by mid-August that Bishop (out for the last couple weeks with a knee injury), Zegarowski (hip) and sophomore Mitch Ballock (groin) will be fully cleared for practice. Junior Martin Krampelj (ACL tear) remains ahead of schedule with his rehab, according to coach Greg McDermott.
Krampelj plans to remain on campus during August.
“When everybody else goes back (home), he's going to stay here and continue to rehab to get himself ready,” McDermott said. “I think that speaks to how important this is to Martin.”
