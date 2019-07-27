San Francisco Giants designate former Creighton pitcher Ty Blach for assignment

Former Creighton pitcher Ty Blach had a 5.93 ERA with Triple-A Sacramento this season.

 MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Creighton pitcher Ty Blach was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Blach, 28, was removed from the Giants' 40-man roster and must be traded or waived within seven days.

Blach, who was the Giants' opening day starter last season, only pitched twice for the major league team this season, allowing 10 earned runs in just 6⅓ innings. He owned a 5.93 ERA in 17 Triple-A appearances (15 starts).

He was designated for assignment for the Giants to create room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Logan Webb, who completed a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

The right-hander, who was drafted out of Creighton in the fifth round in 2012, has pitched in 87 career MLB games since making his debut in 2016 and owns a career ERA of 4.56. He won 19 games for the Bluejays between 2010 and 2012 with a 2.78 earned run average.

