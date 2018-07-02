Former Creighton standout Anthony Tolliver signs one-year deal with Minnesota Timberwolves

A person with knowledge of the agreement says former Creighton star Anthony Tolliver will sign a one-year contract for $5.75 million with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, returning to one of the nine NBA teams he's played for during his career.

A person with knowledge of the agreement says the former Creighton star will sign a one-year contract for $5.75 million with the Timberwolves.

Tolliver will likely replace Nemanja Bjelica off the bench, a sharp shooter who can back up both forward spots. Tolliver, who played for Minnesota in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, played for Detroit in 2017-18 while averaging 8.9 points and 22.2 minutes per game with a career-best 3-point percentage of 43.6.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

