The Jays still have work to do with their 2019 recruiting class. Local standout Shereef Mitchell is the only commit so far, but they can't direct all their focus on the immediate needs.
Creighton has to look to the future, too.
That was a major objective during July's evaluation periods — three straight weekends of AAU events across the country. Creighton's coaches had their eyes on rising high school juniors and a couple soon-to-be seniors who impressed countless collegiate staffs across the country.
The Jays would have three roster spots to fill in 2020 as it stands now.
Here's a list of players who announced they received scholarship offers from Creighton over the past few weeks:
KADIN SHEDRICK
2019 forward | 6-10, 200
Ranking: No. 91 overall on 247Sports
Outlook: He wasn't on many people's radar when the AAU summer circuit began. Then July happened, and the big man from Holly Springs, North Carolina, blew up. Several major-conference teams are now interested, including Creighton. The Jays offered after he starred at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale.
* * *
CHRISTIAN BRAUN
2019 shooting guard | 6-5, 180
Ranking: N/A
Outlook: Another late bloomer who's now enjoying the benefits of a strong July. Braun, from the Kansas City area, averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 45.8 percent from 3-point range during the talent-rich Peach Jam tournament. His performances caught Creighton's attention.
Blessed to receive an offer from Creighton University! pic.twitter.com/dI1n2H43JY— Christian Braun. (@Ballin25Braun) July 31, 2018
* * *
DJ STEWARD
2020 point guard | 6-2, 150
Ranking: No. 126 overall on the 247Sports composite
Outlook: The local schools have been pursuing the Chicago product for a while. Steward had plenty of eyes on him over the last few weeks. Creighton was already paying close attention. The Jays reached out to him in June then offered in July.
Very blessed and excited to have received a offer from Creighton University ! #GoBluejays! pic.twitter.com/GtqWhj6GvQ— DJ Steward (@swipasnipa) July 18, 2018
* * *
DARIUS MADDOX
2020 shooting guard | 6-4, 180
Ranking: No. 50 overall on 247Sports
Outlook: Check out this dunk from the Peach Jam. Maddox gathered in a pass on the break, elevated over a defender trying to draw a charge and finished at the rim. Poster worthy. The guard from Washington, D.C., can do more than jump, though, which is why CU is intrigued.
GET OUT THE WAY! ✈️ 🙈And 1! #TeamDurant 2020 Darius Maddox 🤧🤧 #wemovedifferent pic.twitter.com/b9wvJHoRyC— Team Durant (@teamdurantaau) July 12, 2018
* * *
CALEB LOVE
2020 point guard | 6-3, 170
Ranking: No. 36 overall on the 247Sports composite
Outlook: The Jays actually offered the St. Louis-area talent before the July evaluation periods. Perhaps that'll give them an edge, because everyone knows about Love now. Indiana and Texas were Love's most recent high-profile offers. ... Oh, and he dunked on someone, too
Blessed to receive an offer from Creighton University!🙏🏽 #GoJays💙 pic.twitter.com/b7SnF16cVt— Caleb Love (@caleb2love) June 19, 2018
* * *
LUKE KASUBKE
2020 shooting guard | 6-6, 175
Ranking: N/A
Outlook: Kasubke, from St. Louis, has built a reputation as a shooter. He jumped up an age group for a tournament in Las Vegas and nailed a game-winning shot. He's normally Love's AAU teammate on Bradley Beal Elite. CU offered him in June as well. Another one of their teammates — Cam'Ron Fletcher — also has a Creighton offer.
Blessed to receive an offer from Creighton University!! pic.twitter.com/qegN7ArSv1— Luke Kasubke (@LKasubke22) June 24, 2018
* * *
WALKER KESSLER
2020 center | 6-10, 205
Ranking: No. 20 overall on the 247Sports composite
Outlook: Creighton has joined the sweepstakes to lure Kessler, who's emerging as one of the top big men in the 2020 class. He's from just outside Atlanta, so he'll have all the top ACC and SEC schools knocking at his door.
* * *
ETHAN MORTON
2020 shooting guard | 6-6, 195
Ranking: No. 52 overall on the 247Sports composite
Outlook: Morton is from Butler, Pennsylvania, which is just north of Pittsburgh. He's a do-it-all talent who had major-college coaches at his high school games all last year.
Thankful to have received an offer from Creighton pic.twitter.com/W9g0Aq8zn0— Ethan Morton (@EthanMorton_24) July 24, 2018
* * *
QUEVIAN ADGER
2020 forward | 6-8, 185
Ranking: N/A
Outlook: He was a first-team all-district performer and newcomer of the year in his 6A district just outside of Dallas. He's a versatile wing scorer. CU was reportedly the first major-conference school to offer Adger.
* * *
RICHARD SPRINGS
2020 forward | 6-9, 200
Ranking: No. 104 overall on the 247Sports composite
Outlook: He's from Brooklyn, New York, but attends the MacDuffie School in Massachusetts. The Jays have considerably increased their presence in the area since joining the Big East. Earlier this year they offered his high school teammate, 2019 recruit Ismael Massoud. CU extended an offer to Springs in July.
