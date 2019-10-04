Creighton will welcome shooting guard prospect Kerwin Walton to campus for an unofficial visit this weekend. The Jays are looking to add to their 2020 recruiting class after big man Ryan Kalkbrenner committed to CU last week.
The Jays are in the hunt for a highly regarded scorer, and they’ll have a chance to make their best recruiting pitch starting Friday with Kerwin Walton coming to town.
Walton, who’s from Hopkins, Minnesota, is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound talent whose stock has risen considerably since the summer. The Creighton coaches have known about the 2020 prospect for a while as he was on CU’s campus this time last year.
But seemingly everyone is pursuing him now. Arizona, Kansas and North Carolina have all offered.
Before the summer, Walton wasn’t rated inside the top 200 of the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s No. 96 overall now. And he’s No. 85 on Rivals' rankings. Both recruiting services are labeling him as a four-star prospect.
He’s reportedly set to take an official visit to UNC later this month. He traveled to Arizona for an official visit last week and he took an unofficial visit to Iowa State a couple weeks before that.
Now, the Jays will get their chance.
It’s not difficult to see why they’re interested.
Walton is a good shooter. He had an epic game at the Adidas summer championships in July when he went 10 for 13 from 3-point range.
But he’s not just a catch-and-shoot guy. He’s proven to be comfortable creating his own offense. He’ll cross over into pull-ups or abruptly cut off his drive to knock down a smooth fade-away. He can finish at the rim, too.
He’d undoubtedly have an opportunity to play right away for the Jays, even though they're set to bring back several contributors on the wing for the 2020-21 season. Would-be seniors Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock are the more traditional shooting guards, while would-be seniors Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney fit the role of a small-ball 4-man (same goes for sophomore transfer Antwann Jones).
But there'll be a scoring void once the vets leave. CU will need a new high-volume option. And that's presumably why Creighton's coaches have been recruiting Walton hard for months.
The Jays have two available scholarships for the 2020 class after last month’s addition of big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, a four-star prospect from St. Louis. The 6-foot-11 Kalkbrenner is ranked No. 75 overall on the 247 composite.
