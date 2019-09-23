Ryan Kalkbrenner, a four-star prospect from St. Louis, announced Sunday night that he has committed to Creighton. He's the first known member of the Jays' 2020 recruiting class. He was also considering Stanford and Purdue.
It's a major recruiting win for Creighton, which loses senior center Kelvin Jones after this season and brings back just two other big men (Jacob Epperson and Christian Bishop will be juniors in 2020-21).
The Jays had to target a promising interior presence. Kalkbrenner is exactly that.
As a member of Chicago's Mac Irvin Fire, Kalkbrenner led the Nike EYBL AAU circuit with 4.3 blocks per game this summer, earning the organization's defensive player of the year award. (For comparison purposes, last year's EYBL blocks leader averaged 2.8 per game).
He also scored 7.6 points per game, made 57.5% of his shots and grabbed 8.4 rebounds per contest during 17 games with Mac Irvin Fire. He's an agile athlete with a slender frame, but he fits the profile of the bigs who've thrived in Creighton's pick-and-roll heavy scheme.
He's rated as the No. 75 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals ranks him No. 69 overall. He's No. 98 on ESPN's top 100 list.
But he wasn't really on the national radar before this spring. He caught the high-major recruiting scene's attention with a strong performance at Nike's first EYBL session in Atlanta during the last weekend of April. Creighton offered him right after that.
