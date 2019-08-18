The Bluejays expanded their recruiting reach the past few years, which has led to a current roster that features players who list hometowns from three countries and eight U.S. states.
Creighton plucked a point guard out of Massachusetts. It found shooters in Indiana and North Carolina. It added an Australian big man in 2017 and 2018. It grabbed transfers from all corners of the country.
But it’s possible CU’s coaches can narrow their scope as they build the 2021 class. Because many of the Jays’ early top targets are in their backyard.
The region’s group of high school juniors is loaded with promise, and Creighton is working to put itself in position to take advantage.
Right now, CU will have at least four open scholarships for the 2021 class. And that doesn’t include the likely attrition.
So the stage is set for Creighton to aggressively pursue multiple juniors-to-be now that their recruitments are beginning to heat up. Here are a few names to keep an eye on:
Lead guards
CHUCKY HEPBURN
Size: 6-1, 185
247Sports composite ranking: No. 187
High school: Bellevue West
Other top suitors: Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Loyola-Chicago
Before the Jays left Omaha for their trip to Australia earlier this month, they welcomed Hepburn on campus for an unofficial visit. He’d been around campus before, but CU seems to be recruiting him a little harder lately. The Bluejgays offered in June. They were on hand regularly to watch him play during evaluation periods in July.
Additional names to watch: Zion Harmon (Benton, Kentucky), Tamar Bates (Kansas City), Zeke Mayo (Lawrence, Kansas), Anton Brookshire (Springfield, Missouri)
Wings
HUNTER SALLIS
Size: 6-4, 165
247Sports composite ranking: No. 56
High school: Millard North
Other top suitors: Nebraska, Connecticut, Iowa State, Iowa
He’s arguably the highest profile prospect the state’s ever seen — at least in this new-age era of basketball recruiting. Sallis has the attention of high-major programs, and not just those within the Midwest. But Creighton’s been recruiting him since the beginning. He’s been to Jays games. He’s played pick-up with CU players. He knows the coaches well. And now the other major in-state program, Nebraska, is looking to create a similar relationship. It’ll undoubtedly be an eventful recruitment to follow.
MATTHEW MORS
Size: 6-7, 220
247Sports composite ranking: n/a
High school: Yankton, South Dakota
Other top suitors: Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa State, Iowa
The first known 2021 offer to come from Creighton’s staff went to Mors. Back in January 2018. It was his first offer. He’s received plenty more since. But the Jays remain squarely in the hunt. They’ll most certainly be in the mix until the end. Mors’ last trip to CU’s campus came in June when he attended Creighton’s high school team camp.
KENDALL BROWN
Size: 6-6, 180
247Sports composite ranking: No. 22
High school: Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita, Kansas)
Other top suitors: Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa State, Nebraska
Ten months ago, Brown traveled to Creighton for an unofficial visit. The Jays’ coaching staff offered him during that trip. He was already a highly rated prospect back then. His national profile’s grown even more since. Brown announced this summer that he’ll move from Minnesota to a basketball-specific prep school in Kansas. A couple days after that news hit cyberspace, the Jayhawks offered Brown a scholarship. To say that KU’s the favorite in Brown’s recruitment is probably an understatement at this point.
JOSHUA PRIMO
Size: 6-5, 170
247Sports composite ranking: No. 52
High school: AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona)
Other top suitors: Ohio State, TCU, Akron
Primo, who’s just 16 years old, earned a spot on Canada’s under-19 national team, which competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup earlier this summer. Primo scored 4.2 points per game in an average of 11.1 minutes per contest. A couple weeks later, Creighton offered. Then TCU. Then Ohio State.
Additional names to watch: Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Illinois), Mason Miller (Memphis), JR Konieczny (South Bend, Indiana)
Centers
CHASE COURBAT
Size: 6-9, 200 pounds
247Sports composite ranking: n/a
High school: Cedar Falls (Iowa)
Other top suitors: Iowa, Wisconsin, Stanford, Drake
If Creighton’s offered Courbat, it’s not been publicized. But certainly, he’s worth keeping an eye on — particularly given his close proximity to CU. He took an unofficial visit to Creighton last year. But he also has the attention of several other schools in the region. In fact, Northern Iowa has already extended a scholarship offer. The Des Moines Register ranks Courbat as the state’s top 2021 prospect.
Additional names to watch: Ryan Riggs (Des Moines, Iowa), Angelo Winkel (Algona, Iowa)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.