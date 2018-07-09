Khyri Thomas

Khyri Thomas has 25 points in his past two NBA Summer League games with Detroit.

Khyri Thomas hit a 3-pointer on the Pistons' first possession of their NBA Summer League game Monday, and he drew praise from observers in his third game in Las Vegas.

The second-round pick out of Creighton finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting and two assists in the Pistons' 105-97 victory.

That followed a 13-point performance in a loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday after a difficult debut Friday. Thomas is 5 for 10 from 3-point range in his three Summer League games.

Here is some reaction to the Omaha native's performance so far:

Rod Beard, Detroit News

Thomas looked smooth, hitting a corner 3-pointer and a drive in the first quarter. Defensively, he also looked to be plugged in again, as he was in the first two games. He also had a nice pass, finding an open cutter to the rim for a dunk.

Vince Ellis, Detroit Free Press

He plays with a smoothness that allows him to get into the teeth of a defense. He needs to improve finishing around the basket, but he’s effective getting to the rim. He also shot the ball well. ... Thomas has been the Pistons’ most consistent player.

Aaron Johnson, Palace of Pistons blog

