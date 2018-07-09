Khyri Thomas hit a 3-pointer on the Pistons' first possession of their NBA Summer League game Monday, and he drew praise from observers in his third game in Las Vegas.
The second-round pick out of Creighton finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting and two assists in the Pistons' 105-97 victory.
.@Khyri_2 showing what he can do. #PistonsNow pic.twitter.com/wyDNeHNkb7— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 9, 2018
That followed a 13-point performance in a loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday after a difficult debut Friday. Thomas is 5 for 10 from 3-point range in his three Summer League games.
Khyri Thomas has had three nice drives to the hoops. One he finished, one he missed and one he missed a dunk but was fouled. If he can increase his explosiveness going up to the rim, he'll be in good shape in the league.— James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 9, 2018
Here is some reaction to the Omaha native's performance so far:
Thomas looked smooth, hitting a corner 3-pointer and a drive in the first quarter. Defensively, he also looked to be plugged in again, as he was in the first two games. He also had a nice pass, finding an open cutter to the rim for a dunk.
He plays with a smoothness that allows him to get into the teeth of a defense. He needs to improve finishing around the basket, but he’s effective getting to the rim. He also shot the ball well. ... Thomas has been the Pistons’ most consistent player.
Have to love seeing this from Khyri Thomas. Creating a shot off the bounce and making it. He's a guy that could probably compete for minutes in Detroit's rotation next year. pic.twitter.com/vWNwqjA4Ml— Aaron Johnson (@AJohnsonNBA) July 9, 2018
Khyri Thomas with the nice bounce pass to the slashing Bruce Brown for the bucket. pic.twitter.com/wPhb4bA1rP— Aaron Johnson (@AJohnsonNBA) July 9, 2018
