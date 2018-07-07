Former Creighton switch-pitcher Pat Venditte called up by Los Angeles Dodgers

Ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte is back in the majors after getting called up Saturday by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Venditte takes the place of reliever Yimi Garcia, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. This will be the Creighton and Omaha Central graduate's second stint with the big-league club this season. He made five relief appearances for the Dodgers in May, recording an 8.31 ERA over 4-1/3 innings.
Venditte has been much sharper at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has 46 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA over 32 minor-league appearances. Venditte earned a win in his native Omaha last month against the Storm Chasers, retiring six of the seven batters he faced over two scoreless innings.
Venditte has pitched in 46 MLB games during his career. Most of that came with Oakland in 2015, and he also reached the majors with Toronto and Seattle in 2016. He joined the Dodgers' organization as a free agent during the offseason.
(2) comments
Bravo "Again" Famiglia Venditte!
Hope he can his ERA down and stick for a while. Classy guy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.