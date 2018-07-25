Former Creighton star Khyri Thomas signs deal with Detroit Pistons
Khyri Thomas averaged 15.1 points per game, shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range and recorded 1.7 steals per contest last season.

The Pistons announced Wednesday that they've agreed to terms with their highest-drafted rookie. Khyri Thomas, the 38th overall pick in June's NBA draft, now has a contract.

The details of the deal were not disclosed Wednesday. The presumption, based on the financial agreements accepted by players drafted just before and around Thomas, is that it will be a multi-year contract.

 Detroit signed 42nd overall pick Bruce Brown, out of Miami, to a three-year minimum contract (with two years guaranteed).

Thomas decided to forgo his senior season at Creighton after earning All-Big East second team recognition and receiving the league's defensive player of the year award. He averaged 15.1 points per game, shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range and recorded 1.7 steals per contest.

Thomas, an Omaha native, is the second local player drafted in the last two years. Justin Patton was picked 16th overall by Minnesota.

