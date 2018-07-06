Growing up, Doug McDermott would play basketball in his driveway, reenacting shots from Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller.
Now Creighton’s all-time scoring leader will play under Miller’s retired No. 31 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Pacers introduced the 26-year-old McDermott on Friday after he signed a three-year, $22 million contract with Indiana.
“Seeing how much better they got this year with (Victor Oladipo) and how far he carried them, I just wanted to be a part of it,” McDermott said. “I feel like I can help this team in a lot of different ways. I’m thrilled.
“I grew up a Pacer fan. To be able to put that uniform on is going to be really special.”
McDermott, who is fifth on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring chart with 3,150 points, has averaged 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game with four teams in his four-year NBA career. After a midseason trade to the Dallas Mavericks last season, McDermott shot 49.4 percent from 3-point range, averaging 9.0 points in 26 games.
“We really wanted to take a hard look at who was one of the best shooters,” Pacers President Kevin Pritchard said. “Doug’s name kept coming up over and over, and we were in dialogue with his agent. We feel like he’s a great addition because his catch-and-shoots statistically are off the charts. We felt like, in the playoffs, that’s one of the things we needed. So that checked that box.”
You can see McDermott's entire introductory press conference video here.
