Former Creighton standout Marcus Foster signs with professional team in Korea

Former Jays star Marcus Foster has picked his next basketball destination.
Foster announced on Twitter he will start his professional career playing for Wonju DB Promy in Korea.
"I had to make a tough decision to chase my dream or take care of my family," Foster wrote in a tweet. "My dream is not over it is just a start to get to where I want to."
In the NBA's Summer League, Foster played three games for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 1.3 points and 3.3 assists in 14.3 minutes per game.
Foster led Creighton with 19.8 points per game last year. He made 41.3 percent of his 3-pointers while his rebounding and assists also increased.
He was a first-team All-Big East pick for the second straight season and an All-America honorable mention. He was a finalist for the Jerry West Award for best shooting guard.
