Report: Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott agrees to deal with Indiana Pacers

Doug McDermott averaged nine points in 22.9 minutes per game with the Mavs, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 49.4 percent from 3-point range.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Jays star Doug McDermott will be joining his fifth NBA team.

McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $22-million contract with the Indiana Pacers. The deal cannot be finalized until later in the week.

He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last season and played in 26 games, mostly off the bench. He averaged 9.0 points per game and made 49.4 percent of his 3-pointers.

McDermott became an unrestricted free agent after the Mavericks withdrew the qualifying offer they extended to him. After spending his first three seasons with Chicago, McDermott was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in February 2017 and to the New York Knicks seven months later.

(2) comments

northo
JIM MCCARTHY

All the best to Doug. 22 mil? That seems a mighty sum, if true, for essentially a journeyman.

GBRODSTON
GEORGE BRODSTON

Good for him. 22 million on top of what he has already received is a nice nest egg.

