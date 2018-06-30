2018
Feb. 16: CU 15, Northeastern 7
Feb. 17: Northeastern 12, CU 7
Feb. 18: Northeastern 8, CU 3
Feb. 23: CU 6, UC Davis 3
Feb. 24: CU 9, UC Davis 6
Feb. 25: CU 10, UC Davis 7, 11 inn.
March 2: CU 12, Central Arkansas 5
March 3: Central Arkansas 6, CU 2
March 4: Central Arkansas 7, CU 6
March 6: CU 10, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6
March 9: CU 7, Minnesota 3
March 10: CU 7, Minnesota 3
March 11: Minnesota 15, CU 1
March 13: CU 13, Kansas State 3
March 16: Wichita State, ccd.
March 17: CU 3, Wichita State 1
March 18: Wichita State 7, CU 4
March 20: South Dakota State, ppd.
March 23: CU 5, Illinois State 1
March 24: CU 7, Illinois State 5
March 25: at Illinois State, cancelled
March 27: CU 3, Nebraska 1
March 30: CU 2, Evansville 1
March 31: CU 5, Evansville 4
April 1: CU 12, Evansville 7
April 3: at Kansas, ccd.
April 4: CU 8, Kansas State 3
April 7: Butler 6, NU 4
April 8: CU 3, Butler 2
April 10: CU 9, South Dakota State 4
April 11: CU 14, Kansas 11
April 13: St. John's 6, CU 2
April 14: St. John's 5, CU 1
April 14: St. John's 4, CU 3
April 17: CU 9, UNO 2
April 20: CU 24, Xavier 8
April 21: CU 7, Xavier 3
April 22: Xavier 12, CU 8
April 24: CU 12, Nebraska 9
April 25: at South Dakota State, ccd.
April 27: CU 8, Georgetown 0
April 28: Georgetown 6. CU 3
April 29: Georgetown 8, CU 1
May 4: CU 4, Seton Hall 2
May 5: Seton Hall 2, CU 1
May 6: Seton Hall 3, CU 0
May 8: CU 5, Nebraska 4
May 9: CU 10, UNO 6
May 11: CU 4, Villanova 0
May 12: CU 6, Villanova 1
May 12: CU 3, Villanova 2
May 15: CU 8, UNO 1
May 17: CU 5, California 3
May 18: CU 4, California 2
May 19: California 7, CU 2
All the best to Doug. 22 mil? That seems a mighty sum, if true, for essentially a journeyman.
Good for him. 22 million on top of what he has already received is a nice nest egg.
