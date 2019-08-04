LIMA, Peru — Former Creighton center Geoffrey Groselle finished with a double-double to lead the U.S. to a 92-83 win over the Dominican Republic in Sunday’s bronze medal matchup at the Pan American Games.
The Sunday performance wrapped up a solid showing for Groselle, who was the oldest player on a U.S. team filled with current collegians from the Big East. The 7-footer completed his CU career in 2016 but was one of two graduates on the squad.
His experience proved beneficial during the week — particularly on Sunday. Groselle scored 18 points (on 6-of-7 shooting) and grabbed 10 rebounds. There was a stretch in the first half where he scored on three straight possessions.
Groselle, who’s played in Germany and Russia the past three years, has not yet signed an overseas deal for the upcoming winter.
The presumption going into the event was that an appearance at the Pan Am Games would be beneficial for Groselle, who ended up averaging 10.2 points in five games for the U.S. squad.
Same goes for the players returning to school. Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander is among that group.
The rising junior guard struggled to find his jump shot during the Games – he made just five of his 20 3-point attempts. But he often served as the table-setter on a team full of ball-dominant scorers, often contributing at the point guard spot during a good portion of his 20.4 minutes per game.
Alexander had a highlight-reel pass in the first half Sunday. He navigated around a ball screen and drew two defenders as he rose up for a jumper – but instead of shooting, he dished to a cutting Groselle, who finished the play with a two-handed dunk. Alexander averaged 5.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Alexander will now travel to Australia to join his Bluejay teammates for the remainder of the exhibition tour.
The U.S. team’s win Sunday earned it a bronze medal for the third consecutive time in this four-year event. The U.S. hasn’t won gold since 1983.
Other standouts for the Big East team were Villanova’s Collin Gillespie (24 points on Sunday), Providence’s Alpha Diallo (averaged 15 points and 5.6 rebounds), Seton Hall’s Myles Powell (30 points on Thursday against Venezuela) and Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels (averaged 9.4 points).
