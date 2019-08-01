LIMA, Peru — Former Creighton center Geoffrey Groselle scored 11 points and helped the United States’ Pan American team improve to 2-0 in the Games’ pool play round Thursday night.
Groselle played a key role during the 70-51 victory over Venezuela, what turned into a choppy, grind-it-out game where the U.S. squad made just four of its 22 3-point attempts.
Groselle, who finished his CU career in 2016, went 4-of-6 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and recorded one blocked shot. He’s one of two graduates on the U.S. squad, which is comprised of players with Big East ties.
The star of the night, ultimately, was Seton Hall’s Myles Powell. The rising senior led his team with 30 points. He scored nine of those points on a four-possession stretch late in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.
Providence’s Alpha Diallo, who ended up with 10 points, was the only other U.S. player to finish in double figures.
Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander struggled to find his shot – like several of the U.S. guards Thursday. Alexander missed all four of his field goal attempts and finished with one point. He did grab five rebounds.
The win sets up a Friday match-up between two undefeated teams in the final day of the Pan American Games' preliminary round. The U.S. will play Puerto Rico at 9 p.m. on ESPN3.
