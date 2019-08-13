Former Creighton center Justin Patton has signed a free agent deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced Tuesday.
Patton, drafted No. 16 overall in 2017, made four appearances in NBA games in his two seasons as a pro with Minnesota and Philadelphia. The Omaha North graduate was hampered by foot injuries during those stints, but he averaged 11.8 points in 49 G League games.
Philadelphia waived Patton in April. He attended mini-camps with the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz in June. He did not play in the NBA summer league.
But now he’s set to join the Thunder. The specifics of his deal were not disclosed Tuesday, but The Oklahoman reported that Patton took the franchise’s 15th and final roster spot.
Patton was the Big East freshman of the year during his lone season on the court at Creighton. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Jays in 2016-17.
His signing makes him the fifth former CU player currently on an NBA roster.
Kyle Korver signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Anthony Tolliver joined the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason. Doug McDermott agreed to a three-year contract with the Indiana Pacers last summer. And Khyri Thomas, the 38th overall draft pick in 2018, is in the second year of a rookie deal with the Detroit Pistons.
