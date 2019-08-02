Grant Gibbs

Grant Gibbs averaged 7.6 points and 4.9 assists per game during his three seasons at Creighton.

 MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Creighton basketball player Grant Gibbs was named Friday as head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gibbs spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Blue, helping them reach the playoffs each year. He began his coaching career after playing three professional seasons in the Netherlands and Germany.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take on this role with the Blue and continue to be part of the Thunder organization,” Gibbs said in a press release. “Getting to work with our players and help them improve on a daily basis is something that I’m very committed to, and I’m looking forward to building on what has been established here.”

Gibbs started 99 games over three seasons for Creighton from 2011-14, averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 assists pergame while shooting just under 40 percent from long range. Creighton made the NCAA tournament each season.

Gibbs could have a future on an NBA sideline. He replaces former Blue coach Mark Daigneault, who moved up to become an assistant for the Thunder. Daigneault is the fourth straight head coach of the Thunder's G League team to coach in the NBA.

“Grant is someone we identified early in his post-playing career as a potential fit within our organization,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a press release. “He has steadily impressed us with his versatility as a coach. We believe he will do an excellent job with the Blue and is ready to continue his growth within the organization.”

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Creighton offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Jays' top scorers since 2000. 

1 of 21

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription