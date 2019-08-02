Former Creighton basketball player Grant Gibbs was named Friday as head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Gibbs spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Blue, helping them reach the playoffs each year. He began his coaching career after playing three professional seasons in the Netherlands and Germany.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take on this role with the Blue and continue to be part of the Thunder organization,” Gibbs said in a press release. “Getting to work with our players and help them improve on a daily basis is something that I’m very committed to, and I’m looking forward to building on what has been established here.”
Gibbs started 99 games over three seasons for Creighton from 2011-14, averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 assists pergame while shooting just under 40 percent from long range. Creighton made the NCAA tournament each season.
Gibbs could have a future on an NBA sideline. He replaces former Blue coach Mark Daigneault, who moved up to become an assistant for the Thunder. Daigneault is the fourth straight head coach of the Thunder's G League team to coach in the NBA.
“Grant is someone we identified early in his post-playing career as a potential fit within our organization,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a press release. “He has steadily impressed us with his versatility as a coach. We believe he will do an excellent job with the Blue and is ready to continue his growth within the organization.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It was easy to see during his playing days that he would make a great coach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.