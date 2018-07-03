Ex-Creighton star Anthony Tolliver plans to be 3-point shooter Minnesota Timberwolves need

Former Creighton basketball player Anthony Tolliver entered free agency with a strategy. He and his agent broke down every team, analyzing rosters, salaries, needs and a lot more. They made a list of targets, the places Tolliver believed he’d fit best.
That process eventually led him to Minnesota. He agreed to a one-year contract with the Timberwolves earlier this week.
So why there? No team scored fewer points from 3 last season than Minnesota. Tolliver made 43.6 percent of his 3-pointers. That’s where Tolliver expects to have the greatest impact.
“The way the NBA’s going, it’s going to be more and more 3-pointers,” he said Tuesday during an interview on “The Bottom Line.” “Minnesota, over the past three seasons, has made the least amount of 3-pointers in the NBA. So they definitely could use a boost in that department, and I hope I can be part of that boost.”
Tolliver shared more about free agency during Tuesday's interview. He also discussed Khyri Thomas, LeBron James and a lot more. Watch the full video at the top of the page or read a transcript of select excerpts below:
On free agency:
"It's definitely nerve-wracking. I'm a man of faith, so I definitely try and lean on that and not to be too anxious about it. At the same time, I'm still human, so (I) definitely dealt with anxiety. And you don't know where you're going to end up — new place, old place, warm place or cold place. Obviously I ended up in another cold place, but it's definitely a nerve-wracking situation. It always works out one way or another."
On the strategy behind picking a team:
"My agent does a lot of work up front. Month and a half leading up to free agency, he's keeping track of every roster, what choices are made, team options, player options, salary cap holds, salary cap numbers and all that different stuff. He also has a breakdown of which teams shot the ball well last year from 3. So then you kinda find those holes for teams that maybe they have cap space and they're one of the bottom 10 3-point shooting teams. Well there's a target. But they also have to have a lack of power forward depth as well. It's very strategic. It's not really random."
On why he chose Minnesota:
"I like situations where I have a niche. When I go into situations that have other guys that are similar to me, it's a little bit more difficult. But I always try to find a way to separate myself from those guys. But in this situation, there's not another guy on the roster who brings what I bring. I'm a competitor."
On his expectations for the Timberwolves:
"They made the playoffs last year. That was without their best player for (a lot of) games. So I don't have any doubt the talent level is there. To be able to be a playoff team in the West, it's going to be tough. It's going to be a battle for sure, no doubt about it. But at the same time, the amount of talent that we have and the experience we have now, I think that we'll be right there."
On talking to Khyri Thomas about getting drafted:
"Not much, just a little bit. We talked throughout his whole pre-draft process and stuff. I haven't really had a chance to talk to him much since after he got drafted, but I'll be able to help him figure out some of the ins and outs of living in that area and hook him up with some really good people that can help him out and get acclimated."
On LeBron James signing with the Lakers:
"It's a legacy play, something that he might feel like (he can) go out and finish (his) career as a Laker, winning a championship or two there after having won championships in every place he's gone. That's pretty epic. That's pretty substantial. Also, I feel like he has a lot of confidence in those guys out there in the front office. Plus, it's the Lakers. All it really takes is that one player. You get that one player out there now, it's really easy to maneuver other people out there. This is L.A. It's easy to sell. Cleveland was not easy to sell. It creates a reason why he ended up leaving his home so that he could try and finish out his career strong and hopefully win another championship or two."
On DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors:
"Definitely shocked. I don't think anybody expected that at all. ... A lot of people are saying 'The NBA is broken.' Well, no, you know who could have prevented him going to the Warriors? A team saying, 'Hey, we'll pay you a bunch of money.' Period. No one stepped up and paid him, so he went to the team that had money and obviously he's going to be able to go win. Honestly it's a great move for him, and it's going to make it even that much more difficult to beat the Warriors. And obviously it's almost going to certainly be a one-year relationship, but it is what it is. They have just as much right as anybody to do what they need to do. Everybody has the same salary cap. Everybody has the same ability to do what they need to do. The Warriors have been way smarter and more strategic than other teams, so they're going to reap the benefits from it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.